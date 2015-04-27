Public Knowledge Joins Save Wireless Choice Coalition

Public Knowledge has joined other public interest groups and wireless companies in the Save Wireless Choice Coalition.

That is a group pushing the FCC to set aside more low-band spectrum in the broadcast incentive auction for carriers other than AT&T and Verizon, which already have the majority of that spectrum.

The group is also pushing for an early 2016 auction, as the FCC has proposed.

The FCC just last week sought more comment on what its bidding rules for the incentive, and subsequent, auctions should be.

“We can’t let AT&T and Verizon, the two largest carriers, completely dominate the wireless market by buying up all the spectrum licenses," said Harold Feld, senior VP of Public Knowledge. "This lack of competition drives prices up for consumers and encourages carriers to overlook updating their own networks. In order to promote wireless competition and innovation, we need to help competitors acquire sufficient high-quality low-band spectrum. Otherwise, AT&T and Verizon continue to walk all over the wireless market -- and consumers.”