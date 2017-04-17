Public Knowledge Hits Pai With 'Pie'

Public Knowledge has launched a YouTube video targeting FCC Chairman Ajit Pai.



In the video, the group features a "pie" with various pieces being loaded on a plate of "broadband monopolies" while a plate representing consumers remains empty.



Among the giveaways it cites are the failure of the FCC under previous chairman Tom Wheeler to approve a new set-top box regime. Wheeler, though, failed to line up three Democratic votes for that, so Pai's opposition was not dispositive.



Also: Business Data Service Deregulation Still on FCC Docket



Also on the "plate" were net neutrality, BDS reform and lifeline subsidies, all issues Pai has tackled or plans to tackle in ways opposed by Public Knowledge, pitched as "what consumers fear about the new administration’s telecommunications policy positions."



“The FCC and Congress are giving out lots of pie to the big, dominant cable and telecommunications companies and ignoring Americans who are starving for relief." said Chris Lewis, VP of Public Knowledge. "According to recent research by Consumer Federation of America, Americans are paying approximately $50/month just in overcharges for broadband and pay-TV bundles and prices will only keep going up if monopolies are not reigned in."





[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hv2EbV7bBNY[/embed]