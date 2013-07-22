Public Knowledge to Hill: Oversee Auctions, Don't Micromanage Them

Public Knowledge is telling Congress that everybody needs to

lighten up when it comes to spectrum incentive auctions so the FCC staffers can

do their jobs, or risk rushing headlong and "heedlessly" into an

"ill-designed" process.

The FCC has been getting plenty of input from the Hill and

stakeholders on its efforts to develop a band plan for housing broadcasters and

wireless companies after the incentive auctions, including from big wireless

companies concerned that they could be kneecapped by spectrum limits,

broadcasters concerned the band plan could reduce their viability downstream,

and many seeking more details about the auction set-up before they decide to

participate.

But according to a copy of his testimony for a July 23

hearing on spectrum auctions in the House Communications Subcommittee, PK

senior VP Harold Feld suggests some stakeholders need to take a chill pill and

stop "browbeating" FCC staffers.

"Constantly hectoring staff that they are moving too

fast or two slow, issuing too many public notices or not enough, being too

generous to broadcasters or not generous enough, scheming to undermine licensed

spectrum with inflated guard bands or being in the pocket of this or that

faction of the industry is worse than not helpful," he says. "It

creates an atmosphere of suspicion and pushes staff to retreat into the bowels

of the Portals at a time when we need the maximum amount of transparency and

trust between staff and stakeholders."

Feld says the commission should avoid "forcing"

false choices between licensed and unlicensed spectrum or boosting competition

vs. paying for FirstNet (the interoperable nationwide broadband first responder

network that will be paid for out of auction proceeds).

Feld's advice to Congress is to oversee the process without

micromanaging it. "It is entirely appropriate to require the FCC to

explain its choices," he says. "It is counter-productive to tell the

FCC before it even makes choices that it has chosen wrong."

Feld cautions the government to "carefully

examining" the consensus band plan outline endorsed jointly by the National

Association of Broadcasters, Verizon and AT&T given that "the interest

of the federal government is somewhat at odds with the interest of both

wireless carriers (who would prefer to acquire licenses as cheaply as possible)

and broadcasters (who would prefer to sell for the highest value

possible)."

Public Knowledge is not without its own dogs in

the fight, however. It wants the FCC to make plenty of spectrum available for

unlicensed, and rules to keep the largest wireless companies from dominating

the bidding, or what Feld calls the "No Piggies Rule." Or put another

way, he wants to make sure that "this [or that] little piggie" gets

to market with an opportunity to buy.