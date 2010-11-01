Public Knowledge: Fox/Cablevison Should Be Lesson for Comcast/NBCU

Comcast/NBCU deal opponent Public Knowledge used the Fox/NBCU retrans battle as ammunition against the merger.

In pitches

to staffers of Democratic FCC Commissioners Michael Copps and Republican

Meredith Attwell Baker, Public Knowledge representatives cited Fox's

blocking of online content to Cablevision ISP

customers as an example of the kind of power Comcast could also wield

over online content.

"Since NBC has the same control over Hulu as Fox, it could engage in the same kind of blocking as Fox did," said the group.

PK also

referenced NBC, ABC and CBS's absence of a content deal with Google TV

(which it characterized as "blocking") to fuel its argument. A network

source familiar with Fox's move confirmed at the time that it had

indeed briefly blocked access, arguing that if viewers could access Fox

programming online, there was less incentive for Cablevision to come to

terms on a cable carriage deal. Access was restored

after Fox concluded that Cablevision ISPS who did not also take video

service should not lose access due to the video impasse, said the

source.

While

talking about online blocking and access--Public Knowledge also invoked

Comcast's blocking of BitTorrent peer-to-peer file transfers--the group

made it clear it was not suggesting Fox or the

networks not providing content to Google TV were running afoul or

network neutrality rules. "As PK has stated before, these blocking

incidents are not net neutrality violations since they are not done by

an ISP. But they are problems for consumers nonetheless,"

the group said in a footnote to its ex parte filing about the meetings.

ISPs have

argued that network neutrality rules should apply to programming and

applications providers control over content if they are also going to be

applied to networks. PK disagrees. It says that,

as a general rule, content providers should be free to make content

available on their own terms, but that, as Public Knowledge says is the

case with Google TV, they should not "behave anticompetitively."

The FCC has

been asking a bunch of questions from both companies about access to

online content as it vets the merger, but Fox's move during

the Cablevision retrans fight, which was resolved over the

weekend, prompted new calls from deal critics for the FCC to block or

condition the merger.

Public Knowledge has filed a petition to deny the Comast/NBCU deal.