Public Knowledge: FCC Should Publicize Commissioner JobSearches

Public Knowledge has asked the FCC, in the future, to

require commissioners and staffers to make public any negotiations for new

employment.

That comes after PK and others were surprised by the

news that FCC Commissioner Meredith Attwell Baker was leaving to join

Comcast/NBCU.

In a letter to the chairman, PK said that FCC

officials recusing themselves from dockets or issues because of such

negotiations should be required to file a public letter with that recusal

information, as it said used to be the case before that requirement

"lapsed."

They asked that the chairman "immediately"

reinstate the requirement.

Comcast and Baker have said they complied with all ethics

requirements, with Baker getting advice from FCC attorneys, she said last

week in a statement.

Her move has drawn criticism coming so close to her vote to

approve the Comcast/NBCU merger. But all the other commissioners voted to

approve the deal as well, and her support squared with her long-held,

pro-marketplace views.

Comcast EVP David Cohen said this week that

the company acted quickly to snag Baker because she was a rare talent

about to be renominated for another FCC terms, after which it would have

been tougher for her to leave.