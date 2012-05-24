Public Knowledge, EFF File Brief Supporting Aereo

Public Knowledge and the Electronic Frontier Foundation

(EFF) have filed a brief in a U.S. District Court in New York City supporting

Aereo, which is the target of a suit by broadcasters.

In their amicus brief, the groups say the case is about the

right of individuals to watch free local broadcast TV using their choice of technology.

Aereo, which is backed by Barry Diller, claims it is

providing remote individual antennas to each subscriber, then taking individual

TV station signals off those antennas and delivering them over the Internet to

computers, smartphones and tablets. Diller has argued, including to the Senate,

that Aereo is no more a program distribution service than antenna supplier

RadioShack.

Broadcasters counter that Aereo is retransmitting their

signals without paying for them, which they claim violates copyright law.

Public Knowledge and EFF side squarely with Diller and

Aereo. "By providing an antenna to viewers, Aereo does nothing more than make

it easier for viewers to access a broadcaster's free service. By making free TV

better, Aereo improves and does not disrupt the television industry, and helps

carry out the important public goal of preserving the ability of viewers to

watch free-to-air TV."

They also argue that there is no copyright law violation

because watching TV is a private performance, not a public one.