Public Knowledge Denounces Broadcaster Suits Against Dish

RELATED:Fox, NBC, CBS Sue Dish Over Ad-Skipping DVR

Dish Sues Broadcasters for Stifling Auto Hop

Fair use fan Public Knowledge took aim at Fox for

challenging Dish.

"It is truly unfortunate for consumers that Fox has filed

suit against Dish Network," said Public Knowledge President Gigi Sohn said

in a statement. "That suit charges Dish with copyright violations for the

satellite company's DVR which allows consumers to skip commercials, but also

against the Sling adapter (formerly Slingbox) which allows consumers to stream

their TV signal to a laptop at a different location. This is a frontal assault

on home recording and fair use. Ordinary consumers are in its crosshairs, while

Fox demands technological stagnation from innovators.

In the suit, Fox says Dish does not have the right to

distribute Fox's programming over the Internet or to mobile devices.

"In filing this suit, Fox and the others are challenging

long-held consumer rights and going against longstanding consumer

practices," said Sohn. "Consumers have the right to control their TV

watching, using whatever technology is available to them. This is as true now

as it was in 1955 when advertisements for the Flash-Matic, one of the first remote

control devices, promised, â€˜You can even shut off annoying commercials while

the picture remains on the screen.'"

Public Knowledge has also backed Aereo TV, which is also

being sued by broadcasters as an improper use of their broadcast content.