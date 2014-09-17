Public Knowledge Challenges AT&T/DirecTV

Public Knowledge, joined by the Institute for Local Self Reliance, has filed a petition to block the AT&T/DirecTV merger.

They argue the deal would harm video competition, incentivize AT&T to shift customers from wireline to wireless service and has "unverifiable" public interest benefits.

While they filed a petition to deny, they also had a fall-back position, saying if the deal is approved, it needs conditions to alleviate any public interest harms. But it made clear the best course was "no" rather than a conditional "yes."

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.