Public Knowledge Boosts Backing of Aereo TV

Public Knowledge plans to file another brief supporting

Aereo TV in the lawsuitbrought by broadcasters against what Aereo says is providing remote -- via

Internet -- access to over-the-air TV antennas and broadcasters say is

retransmitting their signals and content without compensation.

Public Knowledge signaled that filing in an email to its supporters

Thursday.

"This Friday [Oct. 26], we're filing (another) 'friend

of the court' brief in the Aereo case. Using modern equipment to receive

broadcast TV is not against the law," the group said.

In a May filing

with the New York U.S. District Court hearing the challenge, Public

Knowledge and the Electronic Frontier Foundation argued that Aereo's delivery

of TV station signals over the Internet is a private, one-to-one transmission,

not a public performance subject to exclusive copyright, similar to the remote

DVR functionality that a federal appeals court upheld in the Cartoon Network

vs. Cablevision case.

In that filing, Public Knowledge was opposing broadcasters'

request for a preliminary injunction to close down the service while the court

considered the suit.

The judge ultimately deniedthat injunction, agreeing with Public Knowledge that Aereo was essentially

analogous to Cablevision's remote DVR, which the Second Circuit court of

appeals concluded did not violate copyright protections.