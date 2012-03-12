Public Interest Groups Offer $25,000 for Report of Corporate Employer's Super PAC Contributions

Common Cause, U.S. PIRG, Public Citizen and others have offered $25,000 to the first employee who will "blow the whistle" on his or her corporation using a Super PAC to contribute to a campaign without having to identify itself as the donor.

Super PACs sprung up after the Supreme Court ruled in Citizens United that corporations and unions are allowed to spend unlimited sums from their treasury funds on ads to elect or defeat federal candidates, a decision that has put millions in the coffers of media companies.

While the Super PACs must identify themselves as the sponsor of such ads, the corporate donors are under no such obligation.

"The American public has had enough," said Bob Edgar of Common Cause. "'We the people' will not stand idly by while the country's major corporations use their massive wealth to buy our Democracy."