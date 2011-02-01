Public Interest Groups Back ivi

In an unusual move, public interest groups have filed a 'friend of the court' brief in district court supporting ivi TV's streaming of TV station signals without paying broadcasters any retrans fees.



Major broadcast groups including the network-owned stations have sought an injunction against ivi TV, but Public Knowledge, Media Access Project tell the court in the brief that ivi is doing nothing wrong since the FCC has not decided whether they are MVPD's subject to retrans payments.

"Not being a cable operator in the view of the FCC, at this time, ivi is under no obligation to comply with the FCC's cable rules," they said in the brief.

"As the Amicus petitioners state, ‘Amicus briefs are unusual at the district court level,' This shows the tremendous impact ivi and its case is having," said ivi CEO Todd Weaver.



