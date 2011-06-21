PTC Wants FCC To Revamp V-Chip/Ratings System

The Parents TV Council has called on the FCC to revamp the v-chip/ratings system in the wake of three new studies published in the July issue of Pediatrics showing that parents are underwhelmed by it.

"The researchers found that fewer than one in five parents believe they can rely on the rating systems for movies, TV and video games," said PTC President Tim Winter.

"The FCC must reexamine the original v-chip agreement [with program distributors] to ensure the terms are being met, as well as begin a proceeding on new tools for parents as promised by Chairman Genachowski," said Winter.

TV Watch, the industry-backed online effort to promote the V-chip/ratings system, countered that its own survey back in 2007 came up with very different results. Those included that 83% of parents were satisfied with the effectiveness of the v-chip and other blocking tools.