PTC Urges Court To Uphold 'NYPD Blue' Fine

The Parents Television Council has asked the Second U.S.

Circuit Court of Appeals to uphold its indecency fine for a 2003 episode of

ABC's former drama staple, NYPD Blue.

"This case is distinct from Fox v. FCC in that there is

nothing fleeting or accidental about it. ABC chose to air a scripted visual

depiction of a fully-naked woman from behind before 10 p.m.," said PTC.

"The camera ogles her up and down with saucy music playing in the

background and a child looking on. Later in the show, the adult characters joke

about the boy's reaction to seeing the woman naked...We urge the Court to hold

ABC accountable for the content it chose to air, knowing it violated TV decency

standards."

The court last month asked for supplemental briefs in thecase--due Aug. 23--wanting to know what the impact on the case is, if any,

of the same court's recent decision in the Fox case that the FCC's fleeting

profanity policy is unconstitutionally vague and chilling.

In January 2008, the commission issued a proposed fine totaling

almost $1.4 million against 52 ABC affiliates for airing a Feb. 25, 2003,

episode of NYPD Blue that included

"adult female nudity," specifically a "small portion of one side

of her breasts" and a side view of her buttocks, the FCC said, and another

scene of her naked from the back. Rather than the fleeting nudity and profanity

decisions challenged in court, the FCC said the scene "dwelled" on

the nudity and was "lingering," as well as "shocking and

titillating." ABC challenged the fine in court.