PTC Upset Over Adam Lambert AMA Performance

The Parents Television Council has asked its members to complain to the FCC where they can, and ABC, Dick Clark Productions, and advertisers generally, about the American Music Awards broadcast on ABC Sunday night.

The group was not happy with the final performance of last year's American Idol runner-up Adam Lambert, which they complain included an oral sex simulation that was edited out of the West Coast version.

Lambert performed after 10 p.m. East Coast time, so there are no implications for the FCC on that coast. But PTC is encouraging those where the last hour aired at 9-10 p.m. to contact the commission.

It was PTC's complaints about Janet Jackson's Super Bowl reveal that helped spur an FCC crackdown on broadcast content.

An ABC spokesperson was not available for comment at press time.