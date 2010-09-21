PTCShifts '$#*! My Dad Says' Campaign to Local Stations
The Parents Television Council is taking its campaign against CBS's new show, $#*! My Dad Says, to the local level.
It had been
targeting national advertisers--a spokesperson said it has contacted
over 300 advertisers--but said Tuesday that it would shift the campaign
to "grassroots activists" who will " take their
concerns directly to their hometown CBS affiliates and each affiliate's
local advertisers."
PTC President
Tim winter says that PTC members will keep track of the local
advertisers in the show and get in their faces over that decision.
CBS has
said that the show "will in no way be indecent and will adhere to all
CBS standards," adding that: "Parents who choose to do so will find the
show can easily be blocked using their V-Chip."
