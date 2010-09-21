PTCShifts '$#*! My Dad Says' Campaign to Local Stations

The Parents Television Council is taking its campaign against CBS's new show, $#*! My Dad Says, to the local level.

It had been

targeting national advertisers--a spokesperson said it has contacted

over 300 advertisers--but said Tuesday that it would shift the campaign

to "grassroots activists" who will " take their

concerns directly to their hometown CBS affiliates and each affiliate's

local advertisers."



PTC President

Tim winter says that PTC members will keep track of the local

advertisers in the show and get in their faces over that decision.



CBS has

said that the show "will in no way be indecent and will adhere to all

CBS standards," adding that: "Parents who choose to do so will find the

show can easily be blocked using their V-Chip."