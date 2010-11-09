PTC Report Notes "Sharp Rise" in Primetime Broadcast Profanity

Parents

Television Council says its new report documents a "sharp rise" in

profanity in primetime broadcast TV, both its frequency and

"harshness."

In "Habitat

for Profanity: Broadcast TV's Sharp Increase in Foul Language," a study

of the first two weeks of prime time in 2010 compared to the same period

in 2005, PTC says there has been a 69.3%

increase in the past five years, with the greatest increase coming in

the 8-9 time period that was once the so-called family hour.

PTC

President Tim Winter attributes the rise to the court challenges to the

FCC's authority to regulate indecency. ""After the Second Circuit Court

of Appeals threw out the FCC's congressionally-mandated

authority to enforce the broadcast decency law, industry and media

pundits predicted a sharp increase in the amount of profanity on

television. Sadly, they were correct," he said.

PTC, which

is referring to bleeped and/or muted cursing (think Hell's Kitchen),

says 111 f-words have been used in the family hour in 2010, vs. 10 in

2005, and a total of 276 vs. 11 in all prime time

periods of 2005.

Fox (which

airs Hell's Kitchen) was credited with the biggest per-hour boost in

cussing, with a 269% increase across all prime-time hours from 2005 to

2010.

PTC wants both government to better enforce, and industry to better explain, their respective content standards.

PTC analyzed

a total of 124 programming hours in 2005 and 128 hours in 2010 on ABC,

NBC, CBS, Fox, UPN, the WB (in 2005), and The CW (in 2010).