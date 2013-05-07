PTC Pushes Public to Complain to FCC About Indecency Policy
The Parents Television Council has declared May 6-10
"#NoIndecencyFCC Week," and is encouraging the public to file
comments at the FCC about the proposal to focus on egregious indecency cases as
well as to tweet their displeasure.
PTC opposes what it sees as the effort to limit indecency
complaints by the commission.
Last fall, FCC chairman Julius Genachowski signaled that the
commission would only pursue "egregious" indecency complaints, a
course change from the "fleeting" indecency pursuit that seemed to
occupy much of the FCC's attention under previous chairman Kevin Martin.
TheFCC put out a public notice in late March detailing the reduction in the
indecency complaint backlog, talking about the enforcement bureau's new
marching orders, and seeking comment on whether that "egregious"
standard should be adopted as the FCC's new approach post-FCC v. Fox.
The FCC's online docket collecting comments on
the "egregious" approach already boasts over 90,000 comments, most a
few sentences opposing the move.
