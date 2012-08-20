PTC Pushes Congress, FCC for Less Pixelated Flesh

The Parents Television Council is sending letters to the

Hill complaining about pixelated nudity in primetime TV and asking legislators

to pressure the FCC to clear out its backlog of indecency complaints, now

totaling over 1.5 million, according to the group.

PTC says it is not asking for more laws, just more restraint

from industry and more action from the FCC on pending complaints.

Last month, the Supreme Court signaled that the FCC could

enforce its fleeting indecency policy so long as broadcasters had sufficient

notice, which the Chief Justice suggested the FCC had now provided.

PTC is complaining that the incidents of pixelated nudity

have dramatically increased in recently seasons, and that they have gone from

strategically-placed items and black parts to the pixelated approach that it

says providers "the full body of flesh tones depicted during full-body

nudity scenes where sexual organs are blurred or pixelated," which PTC

says is more explicit because it "could be perceived to be a closer

simulation of complete frontal nudity given that the viewer is seeing all flesh

tones."

An FCC spokesman was unavailable for comment at presstime on

how the FCC was working through that backlog of complaints and whether it would

be seeking comment on how to proceed.