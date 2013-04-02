PTC Outraged By FCC's 'Egregious' Approach to Indecency Enforcement

The Parents Television Council is not happy with the FCC's

announcement Monday that it would collect public comment on its application of

an "egregious" standard to indecency complaints.

Using that standard, signaled by FCC chairman Julius

Genachowski last September after the FCC declined to continue Fox for

nonpayment of an indecency fine, the FCC's Enforcement Bureau says it has

dismissed more than a million indecency complaints, or 70% of a backlog that

had built while the FCC was defending its "fleeting" indecency regime

in the courts.

In a statement, PTC president Tim Winter took aim with what

he said had already been the "unilateral" adoption of that

"egregious" standard by either the chairman or the Enforcement Bureau

without notice or public comment, which he called "an outrage." PTC

has filed a half dozen indecency complaints in the past three and a half years.

"The FCC's announcement is deeply vexing for at least

three reasons," said Winter. "It unnecessarily weakens a decency law

that withstood a ferocious, ten-year constitutional attack waged by the

broadcast industry. It invites yet another wave of special interest pressure to

obviate the intent of Congress and the will of the American people. And it

connotes a change in indecency enforcement policy at the FCC that nobody knew

about...Either material is legally indecent or it is not. It is unnecessary for

indecent content to be repeated many times in order to be actionable, and it is

unwise for the FCC to pursue a new course which will guarantee nothing but a

new rash of new litigation."

Actually, B&C reported in February that the

September announcement signaled the chairman's desire to dodge the pressure to

resume a crackdown on indecency, and instead keep its attention focused on

broadband.

A commission source speaking not for attribution said the

FCC had closed the book on many of those million complaints because after years

of litigation-imposed delay, the factual records underlying the cases were

deemed too stale. Other cases were closed because the underlying

complaints addressed matters beyond the FCC's jurisdiction - such as

programming on satellite or cable, or broadcasts during the "safe harbor:

hours (between 10 pm and 6 a.m.), or were foreclosed by existing

precedent."

The FCC, which has asked for input on whether it

should formally adopt the "egregious" standard, did not define that

standard, although it did release a 2001 FCC enforcement

policy statement with examples it indicated would be egregious. While that

guidance suggested repetition was part of egregiousness that would trigger

bigger fines, the FCC source said that something would not have to be repeated

to be indecent. "[R]epetition may be an element of determining whether a

case is egregious, but the context and content matter so that some material

could be considered egregious even if only broadcast once and not repeated."