PTC Lodges New Complaint Against ‘Family Guy'

The Parents Television Council has lodged its third

complaint with the FCC over an episode of Family

Guy, this time over excretory depictions the groups says were patently

offensive.

It has called on its members to file complaints over the

show's 150th episode, which aired May 2, citing a scene in which Brian, who is

a dog, is convinced to eat the excrement and vomit, then lick the behind, of

Stewie, who is a baby.

"The broadcast decency law makes specific reference to

content that depicts excretory functions that are patently offensive for the

broadcast medium," said PTC President Tim Winter, adding that the show's

creator appeared to have set out to violate the law as literally as possible.

PTC has officially complained about the show to the FCC in

two other instances, one in March 2009 involving a lap dance and one in

December 2009 involving bestiality and orgies.

A Fox Network spokesman had no comment.