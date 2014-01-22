PTC Gives Nets Credit For Bleeping Efforts

The Parents Television Council has gone out of its way to praise The CW for bleeping some cursing by actors on its Critic Choice Awards broadcast Jan. 16.

“We applaud the CW Network’s efforts to keep the live television awards show clean for the sake of families across the country," PTC President Tim Winter said following the broadcast.

That followed NBC's Golden Globes broadcast Jan. 12, in which an errant sh-t escaped the attempts of the network to blank it out of the live broadcast, which is on a slight delay for just that reason.

PTC did not complain about the broadcast, although it was a Golden Globes f-word from winner Bono in the early 2000's that helped get the FCC indecency crackdown of that decade off and running.

A PTC spokesperson cited the network's effort to keep it clean, as it were, saying NBC "appeared to take reasonable steps to bleep it out."

But that doesn't mean PTC is out of the "alleged indecency" complaint businesses. On Jan. 21 it asked its members to file indecency complaints at the FCC over a Jan. 14 episode of Fox's Dads that featured sexual references (though no nudity or swearing, which are the traditional triggers for possible FCC action).

The FCC has signaled it is not interested in any but the most egregious indecency violations.