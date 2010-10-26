PTC, Former Exec Spar Over Allegations of Unethical Fundraising

A former Parents Television Council executive was

circulating a statement Monday reiterating that he had witnessed ethical

violations at the council involving "grotesque" fund-raising

practices and gross membership overcounts.

That statement followed a New York Times story saying PTC was on the defensive in the

wake of those charges as well as "dwindling" finances and some court

decisions smacking down the FCC for its handling of indecency enforcement.

PTC-generated complaints helped spur the FCC to

fine CBS for the Janet Jackson Super Bowl reveal, a decision

since tossed out by a court, and Congress to up the fine for indecency

tenfold, from $32,500 per incident to $325,000 per.

The employee, former VP of Development Patrick

Salazar, claimed that PTC had inflated its membership to try and raise

more money and would throw away surveys or petition requests that came back

without donations enclosed. He said he resigned and that PTC's claim he

had been fired was "laughable."

According to Salazar, to try and boost

donations, PTC claimed 1.3 million members while the actual number

was "barely 1% of that figure." He says that more than 750,000 of the

claimed members had only had "a single contact" with the group in 13 years of keeping

records, and most had never contributed to it.

"The New

York Times published an article about the Parents Television Council,"

said PTC President Tim Winter. "As the Times article reported, a former PTC employee demanded cash in

exchange for his silence. The

PTC told the NY Times back in May that his allegations are littered with

patently false statements and misrepresentations of the truth, and his

statement [Monday] continues that pattern. The PTC considers this distraction

to be closed, and it will continue to focus on its mission."

Salazar conceded in his statement that he had asked

for money, but said he was taking action "to obtain a severance agreement

consistent with industry standards." Salazar exited the group in November

2009.

The PTC's mission of late has been to urge the

Supreme Court to uphold a California ban on the sale of violent video games to

minors, chastise the cast of Glee for

a sexy GQ shoot, and take aim at

$#*! My Dad Says over the title of

the show.