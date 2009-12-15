PTC Files Indecency Complaint About 'Family Guy'

The Parents Television Council has filed an indecency complaint against Family Guy, a show that is frequently in PTC's dog house over its edgy content.

This time, PTC is complaining about the Dec. 13 episode featuring a scene with a stripper giving a lap dance to Peter's father-in-law.

"Apparently Fox must believe that because the program is animated it can air anything it wants on Family Guy no matter how inappropriate or indecent..." said PTC President Tim Winter.

PTC has complained about the show before. Such complaints have even been the subject of an episode of the show that took aim at the FCC and its indecency crackdown, spurred in part by PTC complaints about Janet Jackson.

The FCC has well over a million complaints pending, but also has an indecency standard that is currently being reviewed by the courts.