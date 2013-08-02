PTC to FCC: Broadcasters Can't Have It Both Ways

The Parents Television Council told the FCC Friday that

it should not turn its current "egregious cases" approach to

indecency enforcement into the de facto standard going forward.

That came in reply

comments to the FCC's request for comment on whether it should indeed make that

the law--OK, rule--of the land when in comes to indecency enforcement. Under

former FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski, the FCC adopted that approach last fall

to try and work through a million-plus complaints that had piled up while it

enforcement authority ws still being argued in various courts.

"[N]o court has

compelled the FCC to make any changes to its indecency rules and doing so now

will continue to cloud the issue and invites further litigation from

broadcasters," said PTC in its filing.

Broadcasters support

the "egregious cases" approach rather than the FCC's previous pursuit

of adjectival utterances and fleeting nudity. In their comments, most have

argued that it no longer makes sense to apply the "uniquely

pervasive" label to broadcasting when it comes to access to content given

the rise of cable and satellite and online video and the explosion of mobile

devices that make a range of content available at the click of a mouse of the

swipe of a finger.

But PTC maintains that

broadcasters are trying to have it both ways, arguing in the indecency docket

that increasingly engaging with nonbroadcast media, while arguing in the

context of incentive auctions that they are a growing over-the-air-only viewing

force to be reckoned with.

The inescapable

conclusion derived from the National Association of Broadcasters own data is

that even in an environment of media proliferation, millions of Americans still

rely exclusively on over-the-air broadcasting," PTC says in it filing.

"Those populations tend to skew younger, have lower income, and be made up

of more minority groups than the population as a whole. In other words, any

would-be changes to the Commission's broadcast indecency rules would

disproportionately affect the poor and minority groups."

Broadcasters have

been using the argument to the FCC that reducing the number of over-the-air

stations via the incentive auctions will disproportionately affect the poor and

minority groups.

"It is our hope

and expectation that the Commission will not confuse what the entertainment

industry and its allied groups want to be the case with what the Supreme Court

actually did (or, more precisely, did not do) in Fox II," said PTC. That is the

Supreme Court ruling that the FCC's fleeting nudity and profanity enforcement

regime was not unconstitutional on its face, only as it had been applied

because the FCC did not make it sufficiently clear to the FCC what content was

actionable.

"The broadcast

decency law remains in force," said PTC, "and no court

has overturned it or the Commission's rules to implement it. The most recent

Congressional action was to increase ten-fold the fining authority of the

Commission to deal with violations of the law. The public policy on this matter

is clear.

PTC, which encouraged members

to file comments opposing codifying the egregious approach, pointed out that

there were more than 102,000 comments, running 1,000 to one against

codification. The issue has also gotten some attention on Capitol Hill, where

Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) wants to here more from FCC chair nominee Tom

Wheeler on the issue before a full Senate vote on his nomination, likely

sometime in September.