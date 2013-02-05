PTC to Call for Formal Complaints Against CBS
The Parents Television Council plans to ask its members to
file formal indecency complaints over CBS' airing of fleeting profanities by
Baltimore Ravens players during the post-Super Bowl celebration.
According to a spokesperson, the group plans to create an
online action portion of its site to encourage the complaints. That will allow
it to track how many complaints are filed.
PTC complaints helped prompt the last major FCC indecency
crackdown after the Janet Jackson/Justin Timberlake Super Bowl halftime reveal
in 2004.
