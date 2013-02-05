PTC to Call for Formal Complaints Against CBS

The Parents Television Council plans to ask its members to

file formal indecency complaints over CBS' airing of fleeting profanities by

Baltimore Ravens players during the post-Super Bowl celebration.

According to a spokesperson, the group plans to create an

online action portion of its site to encourage the complaints. That will allow

it to track how many complaints are filed.

PTC complaints helped prompt the last major FCC indecency

crackdown after the Janet Jackson/Justin Timberlake Super Bowl halftime reveal

in 2004.