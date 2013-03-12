Pryor Plans Busy Communications Subcommittee

Sen. Mark Pryor, chairman of Senate Commerce Committee's Communications Subcommittee has indicated he intends to keep the subcommittee busy with a series of hearings on communications issues.

In just March and April he said in announcing the subcommittee priorities, the committee will hold "state of" informational hearings on wired and wireless communications, video--consolidation and other concerns, and the state of rural communications.

At an FCC oversight hearing Tuesday, Pryor also said the committee would be looking at the incentive auctions.

"I'm pleased to serve as Chairman of the Communications, Technology, and Internet Subcommittee," Pryor said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to facilitating a bipartisan exchange of views on key policy issues in today's fast-changing information and communication technology industry."