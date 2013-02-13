Pryor Heads Communications Subcommittee

Senate Commerce Committee chair Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.)

announced Wednesday that Sen. Mark Pryor of Arkansas will head the

Communications Subcommittee. He replaces former Senator and now Secretary of

State John Kerry.

Ranking full committee member John Thune (R-S.D.) also said

Wednesday that Roger Wicker of Mississippi will be ranking member of the

Communications subcommittee.

Look for Pryor to pay close attention to the FCC's incentive

auctions. The FCC is eyeing ways -- auction rules, spectrum screen -- to ensure

that big wireless companies, such as AT&T and Verizon, don't dominate the

auction to the exclusion of smaller players.

That was an issue for Pryor in the previous (700 MHz)

auction of reclaimed broadcast spectrum stemming from the DTV transition. At

the time in 2008, Pryor complained that the FCC -- under then Republican chairman

Kevin Martin -- "fouled up" the wireless auction. "History will show that the

way the FCC structured the auction basically helped the two big wireless

companies [Verizon Communications and AT&T] to the detriment of competition

in this country," he said.

Pryor, authorof the Child Safe Viewing Act, has also been a leading voice for

content-control technologies and examining the impact of media content on kids.

Rockefeller is introducing legislation to study media and violence in the wake

of the Newtown shootings.