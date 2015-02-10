Protesters 'Crash' Pai Press Conference

Pro-Title II activists were escorted from a press conference at the FCC by anti-Title II commissioner Ajit Pai Tuesday morning (Feb. 10) after they "crashed" the event in an attempt to hold up a banner reading “85% of Republican Voters Support Net Neutrality.”

That banner was a reference to a pole cited last fall by The Washington Post.

Pai waited while security personnel removed the protesters, then commented that he wanted them to be able to see the FCC's order, too.

