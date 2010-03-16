Proposed House Bill Would Extend Satellite Blanket License to April 30

It looks like the satellite blanket license might have to

continue to be a temporary tag.

According to a copy of the bill's language supplied to B&C, HR 4851 has

been introduced in the House to extend the March 28 expiration of that license

to April 30.

When Congress failed to pass a five-year extension of the

license that allows satellite companies to offer distant network TV station

signals to subscribers who can't receive a viewable local version, the license

was extended to Feb. 28 along with several jobs-related programs that were also

scheduled to sunset Dec. 31, 2009.

That deadline passed without either a reauthorization or

extension and the license briefly expired, but was extended within days to

March 28 in hopes that the full, five-year extension could pass by then.

It did pass in the Senate, with language to retroactively

cover the few days when the license expired, but that bill has gotten caught up

in the House, according to a Senate Judiciary Committee source, hence the

introduction of yet another extension.

The House is expected to take up that bill Wednesday (March

17), but then it will have to go to the Senate.

When the full, five-year extension does pass, it will

include a provision for providing satellite delivery of local signals to the

remaining couple dozen markets where it has been uneconomical to deliver them.

That is thanks to a deal that allows DISH network back into

the business of delivering distant signals in exchange for serving those

markets. DISH has been barred from distant signal delivery after a court

concluded it had not accurately identified the subscribers who qualified for

them. Determining eligibility is key, since a local ABC affiliate, for example,

does not want a distant ABC affil to be imported to viewers who can receive its

signal.