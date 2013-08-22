Promise Technology Takes VTrak Class-A To Market

Promise Technology has begun selling its VTrak A-Class shared SAN storage system that is designed for applications in the media and entertainment market.

The platform was first unveiled in April at the NAB Show in Las Vegas and will be shown at this year's IBC.

Designed as an all-in-one shared SAN storage system, the VTrak A-Class eliminates the need to purchase a separate primary metadata storage server, secondary metadata storage server and metadata storage device/array in order to create a shared SAN solution, the company reports.

It is also intended to allow users to handle the growing demands for additional storage to handle big data, 4K and other applications and to reduce power consumption and other costs.

"The VTrak A-Class is really ideal for creative professionals in post-production and broadcast who require high performance shared storage optimized for 4K or 3D applications, or photographers, editors and IT professionals who require a storage solution that will lower their total cost of ownership while also being easy to deploy," said James Lee, the CEO of Promise Technology in a statement. "Ever since the VTrak A-Class debuted, the response from our customers has been outstanding and we are very excited that the new solution is now available to professionals around the world."