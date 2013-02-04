Privacy Groups Seek Meeting With Obama Officials

Concerned that the Obama Administration is trying to weaken

a European Union effort on online privacy, a number of advocacy groups have

written to officials including Secretary of State John Kerry, Attorney General

Eric Holder and former FCC chairman Bill Kennard, now ambassador to the

European Union, asking for a meeting to discuss their concerns.

According to a copy of the letter obtained by B&C/Multichannel News, they argue that personal data "is being

abused by both the commercial sector and governments," they write.

"In fact, the line is increasingly blurred as personal data passes between

both with few restrictions."

They point out that the EU is developing both overarching

data protection legislation and a law enforcement directive on collection and

use of personal information, which they support.

By contrast, they say, themembers of the European Parliament have told them that the U.S. government

and industry together are continuing an "unprecedented lobbying campaign

to limit the protections that European law would provide."

They said they believed the president has a strong

commitment to protection of privacy, pointing to the February 2012 privacy bill

of rights the administration put forward. That was billed as a self-regulatory

regime, but the groups, which include the ACLU, Center for Digital Democracy

and the Consumer Federation of America say it should be made the law of the

land. "Without implementation and enforcement, the Consumer Privacy Bill

of Rights will become a hollow promise."

The EU adopted a Data Privacy Directive in 1995 to

"harmonize" privacy protection within EU and prevent personal

information from flowing to other countries that EU believed lacked adequate

protections. That was later updated to include E-privacy. The directive applies

to affiliates of U.S. corporations and requires them to adhere to seven basic

principles: Notice, purpose (data should be relevant to its use), consent,

security, disclosure, access (ability to correct inaccuracies in data) and

accountability.

New privacy laws the EU is proposing include expanding the

definition of personal information, strengthen consent requirements, establish

the ability to limit online profiling, mandate breach notifications and more.

The fact that each state is responsible for incorporating

the EU principles into its own privacy laws has created problems for U.S.

affiliates, even though the U.S. negotiated a safe harbor in 2000 that allows

them to voluntarily adhere to data protection principles instead.