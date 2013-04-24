Privacy Groups Push FTC to Stay COPPA Course

Privacy advocates have asked the Federal Trade Commission

not to delay the implementation of proposed changes to the Children's Online

Privacy Protection Act. That came after the Interactive Advertising Bureau

(IAB), the Digital Marketing Association, the National Association of

Broadcasters, the Motion Picture Association of America and others on Tuesday asked

the FTC to delay implementation from July 1 to Jan. 1, 2014.

In a letter to FTC chairwoman Edith Ramirez, the Center for

Digital Democracy (CDD), Children Now, Common Sense Media, Consumers Union and

more than a dozen others said the commission should not push back the July

timetable for the changes.

Pointing to the new chairwoman's October 2012 speech, they

wrote: "You observed that the more that industry protests the proposed

changes to the COPPA rule to explicitly prohibit online behavioral advertising

to children, 'the more it raises questions about industry's claimed intention

not to target children.' In the present instance, similarly, the more industry

seeks to delay the implementation of rules, the more it raises questions about

industry's intent to comply."

IAB et al had argued in

its letter that the delay was needed because the changes, particularly

making first parties liable for third-party data collection that benefits them,

"significantly impact the long-standing business model that these

companies have relied upon in planning the capabilities of their products and

services since COPPA's inception," and they needed more time to

"absorb the impact" of the changes and implement them. They also said

it would have helped if the FTC had released its promised FAQs on the changes,

which are not due out until next month.

CDD et al countered that the FTC has provided plenty of

guidance. "Both the IAB and the Alliance have long-Âestablished mechanisms

for educating their members, whether large or small. They have also

participated in conversations about the impending changes to COPPA for more

than a year."

The FTC is updating enforcement of the rules administering

the act to square them with the changes in digital marketing since the law was passed

in 1998, before Google, Twitter, Facebook and smartphones.

In December, the FTC unveiled thefinal version of the FTC's proposed changes and updates, which includes

bringing geolocation, cookies (plug-ins) and behavioral targeting explicitly

within the rules and adding website responsibility for third party collections.

The CDD and IAB letters came the day before Senator Jay

Rockefeller (D- W. Va.), who was in attendance and in support of the changes

when they were announced at a press conference last year, is holding a hearing on

Wednesday to learn why, at least in his view, thevoluntary "do not track" regime for adults and kids is not on track.

Ramirez has also signaled she does not think

industry has done enough to make an online do not track option easy and

ubiquitous.