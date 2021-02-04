Primetime Ratings Wednesday: NBC Thrives on ‘Chicago’ Shows
‘Name That Tune’ drops on Fox
NBC had the top score in Wednesday prime ratings, as its Chicago dramas paved the way to the win. NBC averaged a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. In second was Fox at 0.5/3.
Chicago Med got a 1.0 on NBC and Chicago Fire a 0.9, then Chicago P.D. a 0.8. Med went up a tenth, Fire was flat and P.D. lost a tenth.
On Fox, The Masked Dancer scored a flat 0.5 and Name That Tune lost 33% for a 0.4.
ABC rated a 0.4/3. The Goldbergs, American Housewife and The Conners all posted a 0.5. Goldbergs and Conners were flat and Housewife picked up a tenth. Kyra Sedgwick comedy Call Your Mother and drama For Life both got a 0.3, Mother losing a tenth and For Life staying level with last week.
CBS, Telemundo and Univision all rated a 0.3/2. CBS had Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2021 at 0.6 and then reruns of SEAL Team and SWAT.
Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos down 33% to 0.2 and La Suerte de Loli and Buscando a Frida both at 0.3, La Suerte down a tenth and Buscando staying flat.
On Univision, Vencer El Desamor dropped 20% to 0.4. Imperio de Mentiras and Dulce Ambicion both got a level 0.3.
The CW rated a 0.1/1. Riverdale and Nancy Drew both got a flat 0.1.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.