Primetime Ratings Wednesday: NBC Thrives on ‘Chicago’ Shows

NBC had the top score in Wednesday prime ratings, as its Chicago dramas paved the way to the win. NBC averaged a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. In second was Fox at 0.5/3.

Chicago Med got a 1.0 on NBC and Chicago Fire a 0.9, then Chicago P.D. a 0.8. Med went up a tenth, Fire was flat and P.D. lost a tenth.

On Fox, The Masked Dancer scored a flat 0.5 and Name That Tune lost 33% for a 0.4.

ABC rated a 0.4/3. The Goldbergs, American Housewife and The Conners all posted a 0.5. Goldbergs and Conners were flat and Housewife picked up a tenth. Kyra Sedgwick comedy Call Your Mother and drama For Life both got a 0.3, Mother losing a tenth and For Life staying level with last week.

CBS, Telemundo and Univision all rated a 0.3/2. CBS had Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2021 at 0.6 and then reruns of SEAL Team and SWAT.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos down 33% to 0.2 and La Suerte de Loli and Buscando a Frida both at 0.3, La Suerte down a tenth and Buscando staying flat.

On Univision, Vencer El Desamor dropped 20% to 0.4. Imperio de Mentiras and Dulce Ambicion both got a level 0.3.

The CW rated a 0.1/1. Riverdale and Nancy Drew both got a flat 0.1.