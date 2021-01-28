Primetime Ratings Wednesday: NBC on Top With ‘Chicago’ Dramas

NBC won the Wednesday prime battle thanks to its Chicago shows. NBC rated a 0.9 in viewers 18-49 on the night, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. In second was Fox at 0.6/3.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. all posted a 0.9 on NBC. The previous Wednesday was inauguration coverage in prime. Two weeks before, Med and Fire got a 1.0 apiece and P.D. a 0.9.

The Masked Dancer got a 0.5 on Fox and Name That Tune a 0.6, Masked Dancer down a tenth and Name That Tune flat.

CBS got a 0.5/3 and ABC a 0.4/3. CBS had The Price is Right at Night at 0.7. SEAL Team got a 0.5 and SWAT a 0.4. All three were level with their numbers two weeks before.

ABC had The Goldbergs down 29% at 0.5 and American Housewife off 20% for a 0.4. The Conners got a 0.5, Call Your Mother a 0.4 and drama For Life a 0.3, all three down a tenth.

Univision scored a 0.4/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/2. Univision had Vencer El Desamor at 0.5 and Imperio de Mentiras at 0.3, while Dulce Ambicion got a 0.3. Vencer and Dulce were level with the night before and Imperio lost a tenth.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos at 0.3 and La Suerte De Loli at 0.4, while Buscando a Frida got a 0.3. Exatlon and Buscando lost a tenth apiece from the night before while La Suerte was level.

The CW was at 0.1/1, with Riverdale and Nancy Drew both at 0.1. Riverdale lost a tenth and Nancy stayed flat.