Primetime Ratings Wednesday: ‘Masked Singer’ Up as Fox Wins

Fox won the Wednesday ratings race, with The Masked Singer doing its usual ratings damage. Fox earned a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. Just behind was Dick Wolf-fueled NBC at 0.8/5.

The Masked Singer scored a 1.1 and Game of Talents a 0.6 on Fox. Both competition shows were up a tenth.

NBC had Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. all at 0.8. Med and Fire lost a tenth and P.D. stayed level.

ABC and CBS both scored a 0.4/3. ABC had finales for The Goldbergs at 0.5, Home Economics at 0.4, The Conners at 0.5 and Call Your Mother at 0.3. A Million Little Things did a 0.3. Everything on ABC was flat on the night.

CBS had Kids Say the Darndest Things at a flat 0.3. SEAL Team did a 0.5 and SWAT a 0.4, both dramas up a tenth.

Univision tallied a 0.3/2 and Telemundo a 0.2/2. Univision had Disenando Tu Amor at 0.4, Te Acuerdas De Mi at 0.3 and La Hija Del Embajador at 0.3. Disenando gained a tenth and the other two stayed flat.

On Telemundo it was Exatlon Estados Unidos and La Suerte De Loli at flat 0.2s. Buscando A Frida shed 25% for a 0.3.

The CW scored a 0.1/0. A Kung Fu rerun led into Nancy Drew, which was down a tenth at 0.0.