Primetime Ratings Wednesday: Fox, NBC Virtually Tie

Fox and NBC were the winners in the Wednesday ratings race, with The Masked Singer pacing Fox and the Chicago shows leading NBC. Fox scored a 0.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. Equal in rating and a bit behind in share, NBC scored a 0.8/5.

Fox and NBC split the win last Wednesday.

The Masked Singer did a 1.1 and Game of Talents a 0.6, the pair flat.

NBC had Chicago Med at a level 0.8 and Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. at 0.7, the latter two down 22%.

ABC did a 0.5/4. The Goldbergs grew 20% to 0.6 and the premiere of Topher Grace comedy Home Economics a 0.5. A double run of The Conners shot up 20% to 0.6 and A Million Little Things lost 20% to 0.4.

CBS and Univision both earned a 0.4/3. CBS had Tough As Nails, SEAL Team and SWAT all at 0.4. Tough was flat and SEAL Team and SWAT lost a tenth.

Univision had La Rosa de Guadalupe and Te Acuerdas de Mi at 0.4, La Rosa flat and Te Acuerdas up a tenth. La Hija Del Embajador got a level 0.3.

Telemundo posted a 0.2/2. Exatlon Estados Unidos and La Suerte de Loli both tallied a 0.2, Exatlon down a tenth and La Suerte level, and Buscando A Frida got a flat 0.3.

The CW put up a 0.2/1. The series premiere of martial arts drama Kung Fu did a 0.2 and Nancy Drew a 0.1.