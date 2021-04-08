Primetime Ratings Wednesday: Fox, NBC Virtually Tie
'Masked Singer' stays strong on Fox
Fox and NBC were the winners in the Wednesday ratings race, with The Masked Singer pacing Fox and the Chicago shows leading NBC. Fox scored a 0.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. Equal in rating and a bit behind in share, NBC scored a 0.8/5.
Fox and NBC split the win last Wednesday.
The Masked Singer did a 1.1 and Game of Talents a 0.6, the pair flat.
NBC had Chicago Med at a level 0.8 and Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. at 0.7, the latter two down 22%.
ABC did a 0.5/4. The Goldbergs grew 20% to 0.6 and the premiere of Topher Grace comedy Home Economics a 0.5. A double run of The Conners shot up 20% to 0.6 and A Million Little Things lost 20% to 0.4.
CBS and Univision both earned a 0.4/3. CBS had Tough As Nails, SEAL Team and SWAT all at 0.4. Tough was flat and SEAL Team and SWAT lost a tenth.
Univision had La Rosa de Guadalupe and Te Acuerdas de Mi at 0.4, La Rosa flat and Te Acuerdas up a tenth. La Hija Del Embajador got a level 0.3.
Telemundo posted a 0.2/2. Exatlon Estados Unidos and La Suerte de Loli both tallied a 0.2, Exatlon down a tenth and La Suerte level, and Buscando A Frida got a flat 0.3.
The CW put up a 0.2/1. The series premiere of martial arts drama Kung Fu did a 0.2 and Nancy Drew a 0.1.
