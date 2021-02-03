Primetime Ratings Tuesday: ABC, Fox Split Win on Soft Night

ABC and Fox shared the Tuesday title in prime. Big Sky led the way for ABC and The Resident did so for Fox. Both got a 0.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 3 share. Just behind were CBS and Univision at 0.4/2.

It was a soft night for Nielsens.

To Tell the Truth got a 0.5 on ABC and Black-ish a 0.5, both off a tenth from last week. Mixed-ish dropped 33% to 0.4 and Big Sky rated a flat 0.6.

The Resident lost 17% for a 0.5 on Fox and Prodigal Son tallied a flat 0.4.

CBS had repeated dramas across prime.

On Univision it was Vencer El Desamor at a level 0.5 and Imperio de Mentiras and Dulce Ambicion at 0.3. Imperio lost a tenth and Dulce stayed flat.

NBC and Telemundo both rated a 0.3/2. NBC had Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist down 20% to 0.4. After a This Is Us rerun, Nurses shot up 50% to 0.3.

On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos lost 25% for a 0.3. La Suerte de Loli did a 0.4 and Buscando a Frida a 0.4, the pair flat.

The CW got a 0.1/0. Two Sentence Horror Stories and Trickster both notched their usual 0.1s.