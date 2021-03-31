Primetime Ratings Tuesday: ABC, CBS, Univision Share Title

ABC, CBS and Univision split the win in Tuesday prime. It was a soft night for ratings. ABC had the premiere of dog-grooming competition series Pooch Perfect, CBS had reruns and Univision had the season finale of Vencer El Desamor. Each scored a 0.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 3 share.

Pooch Perfect, hosted by Rebel Wilson, earned a 0.6 on ABC. Black-ish and Mixed-ish both scored a 0.4, Black-ish flat and Mixed-ish up a tenth, and Soul of a Nation went up a tenth to 0.3.

CBS had reruns of NCIS, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted.

Univision had the Vencer finale at 0.5. Te Acuerdas De Mi did a 0.4 and La Hija Del Embajador got a 0.3. All three were level with last week.

NBC was just behind at 0.4/2. Young Rock got a 0.5 and Kenan a 0.4. A This Is Us rerun followed, before New Amsterdam got a 0.4. All new episodes were down a tenth.

Fox and Telemundo both scored a 0.3/2. Fox had reruns of The Resident and The Masked Singer.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos, La Suerte De Loli and Buscando A Frida all at a level 0.3.

The CW scored a 0.2/1. The Flash earned a flat 0.2 and the season starter for Supergirl got a 0.1. It is the sixth and final season for Supergirl.