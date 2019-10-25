Primetime Ratings: ‘Thursday Night Football’ Down on Fox

Fox got top spot in Thursday prime ratings, Thursday Night Football giving the net a 2.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 12 share. That easily topped the 0.9/4 that ABC averaged.

Redskins versus Vikings took up Fox’s prime. The rating fell 10% from last week’s game, Chiefs versus Broncos.

On ABC, Grey’s Anatomy went up 8% to 1.3 and A Million Little Things grew 29% to 0.9. How to Get Away With Murder scored a level 0.5.

CBS did a 0.7/4 and NBC a 0.6/3. CBS had Young Sheldon up 22% to 1.1 and The Unicorn up 14% to 0.8. Mom got a 0.8 and Carol’s Second Act a 0.7, both flat. Drama Evil lost 29% for a 0.5. CBS has renewed Evil for a second season.

On NBC, Superstore did a 0.8 and Perfect Harmony a 0.4, both flat. The Good Place scored a level 0.6 and the season starter for Will & Grace a 0.5. Law & Order: SVU grew 17% to 0.7.

Telemundo scored a 0.5/2 and Univision a 0.4/2. On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos and El Final Del Paraiso did 0.5s and El Senor de los Cielos a 0.6. All three were up a tenth from the night before.

On Univision, La Rosa de Guadalupe shot up 25% to 0.5 and Cuna de Lobos and El Dragon did flat 0.4s.

The CW rated a 0.3/1. Supernatural did a 0.3 and Legacies a 0.2, both dramas flat.