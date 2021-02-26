Primetime Ratings Thursday: Fox, ABC, CBS Split Win

ABC, CBS and Fox shared the Thursday ratings crown. All three scored a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, with a 4 share. ABC had game shows, CBS had comedies and Fox had Hell’s Kitchen.

Just behind the pace was NBC at 0.5/3.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune did a 0.8 on ABC and The Chase a 0.6, before the finale of The Hustler got a 0.4. All three were level with last week.

CBS had Young Sheldon at 0.9 and B Positive at 0.7, Sheldon up a tenth and B Positive down a tenth. Mom got a flat 0.6 and The Unicorn grew a tenth to 0.5. Clarice got a flat 0.4.

On Fox, Hell’s Kitchen lost 14% for a 0.6. Call Me Kat got a 0.5 and Last Man Standing a 0.4, the comedies flat.

NBC had Mr. Mayor and Superstore at 0.4, Mayor down a tenth and Superstore flat, and Law & Order: SVU down 14% to 0.6. A Dateline NBC rerun closed down prime.

Univision scored a 0.4/3 and Telemundo a 0.3/2. On Univision, Vencer El Desamor did a 0.5, up a tenth from the night before (Univision had Premio Lo Nuestra Awards across prime the week before), and Te Acuerdas De Mi and Dulce Ambicion both got a flat 0.3.

On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos, La Suerte De Loli and Buscando A Frida all tallied a 0.3. Exatlon was flat with last Thursday while the other two grew a tenth apiece.

The CW tallied a 0.1/1 with reruns of Walker and Legacies.