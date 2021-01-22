Primetime Ratings Thursday: ABC on Top With ‘Celeb Wheel’

ABC had the winning score in Thursday primetime, with Celebrity Wheel of Fortune falling but still leading the way. ABC rated a 0.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That topped Fox’s 0.6/4.

Celeb Wheel of Fortune fell 27% to 0.8 on ABC. The Chase did a 0.7 and The Hustler a 0.5, both off a tenth from last week.

Fox had Hell’s Kitchen at 0.7 and Call Me Kat at 0.5, the pair flat, and Last Man Standing off 20% to 0.4.

CBS and NBC both scored a 0.5/3. CBS had Young Sheldon at 0.8, B Positive at 0.6 and Mom at 0.6, the three comedies all returning up a tenth. The Unicorn got a flat 0.4 and Star Trek: Discovery grew a tenth to 0.2.

NBC had Tina Fey comedy Mr. Mayor at a level 0.5 while Superstore slid 20% to 0.4. Law & Order: SVU got a flat 0.6 and Dateline NBC dropped 25% to 0.3.

The CW, Telemundo and Univision all posted a 0.3/2. The series premiere of Walker, top-lined by Jared Padalecki, got a 0.4 on The CW, and the season starter for Legacies got a 0.2.

On Telemundo, El Domo del Dinero got a 0.2 and Todo Por Mi Hija a 0.3, then Falsa Identidad a 0.2. All three lost a tenth from last week.

On Univision, Vencer El Desamor got a 0.4 and Imperio de Mentiras a 0.3, both level. Dulce Ambicion went up 50% to 0.3.