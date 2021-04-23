Primetime Ratings Thursday: ABC, Fox, NBC Share Victory

ABC, Fox and NBC shared the ratings win Thursday. ABC was powered by Grey’s Anatomy, Fox by Hell’s Kitchen and NBC by its Law & Order pair. Each network had a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share.

Station 19 got a flat 0.7 on ABC. Grey’s did a 0.8 and Rebel a 0.4, both down a tenth from last week.

On Fox, the Hell’s Kitchen season ender went up a tenth to 0.8 while Last Man Standing also grew a tenth to 0.5. The Moodys was a flat 0.3.

NBC had Manifest at a flat 0.5, Law & Order: SVU lost 13% for a 0.7 and Law & Order: Organized Crime posted a level 0.6.

CBS and Univision both rated a 0.4/3. CBS had Young Sheldon down 14% to 0.6 and United States of Al at a level 0.5. Mom got a 0.6 and B Positive a 0.5, both comedies flat. A Clarice rerun closed out prime.

On Univision, La Rosa De Guadalupe got a flat 0.5 and Te Acuerdas De Mi was up 33% to 0.4. La Hija Del Embajador scored a flat 0.3.

Telemundo posted a 0.3/2. Exatlon Estados Unidos did a 0.3. La Suerte De Loli and Buscando A Frida got 0.2s. Exatlon and La Suerte were level with the day before while Buscando lost a tenth. Telemundo had the Latin American Music Awards across prime last Thursday.

The CW put up a 0.1/0 with environmental documentary 2040.