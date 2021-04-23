Primetime Ratings Thursday: ABC, Fox, NBC Share Victory
‘Hell’s Kitchen’ goes out in style on Fox
ABC, Fox and NBC shared the ratings win Thursday. ABC was powered by Grey’s Anatomy, Fox by Hell’s Kitchen and NBC by its Law & Order pair. Each network had a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share.
Station 19 got a flat 0.7 on ABC. Grey’s did a 0.8 and Rebel a 0.4, both down a tenth from last week.
On Fox, the Hell’s Kitchen season ender went up a tenth to 0.8 while Last Man Standing also grew a tenth to 0.5. The Moodys was a flat 0.3.
NBC had Manifest at a flat 0.5, Law & Order: SVU lost 13% for a 0.7 and Law & Order: Organized Crime posted a level 0.6.
CBS and Univision both rated a 0.4/3. CBS had Young Sheldon down 14% to 0.6 and United States of Al at a level 0.5. Mom got a 0.6 and B Positive a 0.5, both comedies flat. A Clarice rerun closed out prime.
On Univision, La Rosa De Guadalupe got a flat 0.5 and Te Acuerdas De Mi was up 33% to 0.4. La Hija Del Embajador scored a flat 0.3.
Telemundo posted a 0.3/2. Exatlon Estados Unidos did a 0.3. La Suerte De Loli and Buscando A Frida got 0.2s. Exatlon and La Suerte were level with the day before while Buscando lost a tenth. Telemundo had the Latin American Music Awards across prime last Thursday.
The CW put up a 0.1/0 with environmental documentary 2040.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.