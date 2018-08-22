Primetime Ratings: ‘Talent’-Rich NBC Wins Tuesday

NBC rolled to a big Tuesday ratings win thanks to America’s Got Talent, the network posting a 1.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 8 share. That easily beat the 0.9/4 that ABC put up.

America’s Got Talent did a 2.0 from 8 to 10 p.m. and Making It a 1.0, both shows flat with last Tuesday. NBC has renewed Making It for a second season.

On ABC, Bachelor in Paradise climbed 10% to 1.1 while Castaways fell 17% to 0.5.

CBS, Fox and Telemundo scored a 0.5/2.

On CBS, repeated dramas occupied prime.

On Fox, Beat Shazam did a flat 0.6 and was followed by a Love Connection rerun.

Telemundo was bolstered by Sin Senos Si Hay Paraiso and El Senor de los Cielos, both at 0.6.

Univision scored a 0.4/2.

The CW did a 0.2/1. After a Flash repeat, The Outpost rated a level 0.1.