Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With ‘Voice’ Finale

NBC won the Tuesday prime title, posting a 1.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share as the finale of The Voice aired. That topped the 1.3/5 that ABC put up.

On NBC, a repeat of The Voice led into the finale from 9 to 11 p.m., up 7% from last week’s show at 1.5.

On ABC, the Roseanne finale slipped 8% to 2.4 and The Middle series swan song went up 21% to 1.7. The Splitting Up Together season closer did a 1.0 and For the People’s finale rated a 0.5, both shows flat.

CBS was at 0.8/3. The NCIS finale did a level 1.2 and led into an NCIS repeat. Sticking with CBS’ theme for the night, the premiere of 48 Hours: NCIS rated a 0.5.

The CW rated a 0.5/2. The Flash finale grew 14% to 0.8 and The Hundred was down 25% to 0.3.

Fox too did a 0.5/2, with the movie Hancock filling all of prime.

Telemundo scored a 0.5/2 and Univision a 0.4/2.