Primetime Ratings: NBC Rides ‘Voice’ to Victory

NBC secured the Monday ratings prize, a down but still strong The Voice leading to a 1.3 score in viewers 18-49, according to the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That topped the 0.8/3 that both ABC and Fox put up.

The Voice slipped 6% to 1.5. The premiere of Running Wild with Bear Grylls scored a 0.9.

Related: NBC Renews 'Good Girls' For Second Season

For ABC, Dancing with the Stars was down 9% from its opener at 1.0. The Crossing was good for a flat 0.5.

On Fox, Lucifer rated a 0.7 and The Resident a 0.9, both up a tenth of a point from last week.

CBS did a 0.7/3. The Kevin Can Wait finale, which saw Kevin get his old band back together, was up 25% to 1.0 and Man With a Plan was a flat 0.8. Superior Donuts rated a level 0.7 and was followed by a Big Bang Theory repeat. Elementary closed out prime at a flat 0.6.

The CW rated a 0.4/1. Supergirl was off 20% to 0.4 and iZombie went up 50% to 0.3.