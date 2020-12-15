Primetime Ratings Monday: ‘Voice’ Leads NBC to Title

NBC had the winning score in Monday prime, with The Voice pacing the network to the win. NBC posted a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That barely beat ABC at 0.8/4.

The Voice shot up 25% to a 1.0 across two hours and Nurses grew 50% from premiere for a 0.6.

ABC had Monday Night Football the week before.

On ABC Dec. 14, The Bachelorette got a 1.0 and 0.9 from 8 to 10 p.m., down 18%, and a 20/20 special about the vaccine a 0.4.

CBS rated a 0.5/3. The Neighborhood lost 14% for a 0.6 and Bob Hearts Abishola dropped 17% to 0.5. All Rise and Bull both got a 0.4, All Rise flat and Bull down a tenth.

Univision did a 0.4/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/2. Univision had Vencer El Desamor at 0.5 and Imperio de Mentiras at 0.3. Dulce Ambicion also got a 0.3. All three were level with last week.

On Telemundo El Domo del Dinero posted a 0.2. Todo Por Mi Hija got a 0.4 and Falsa Identidad a 0.2. All three were flat.

Fox got a 0.2/1. LA’s Finest did a level 0.3 and a Cosmos: Possible Worlds rerun followed.

The CW rated a 0.1/1 with IHeartRadio Jingle Ball and a Whose Line Is It Anyway? rerun.