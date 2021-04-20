Primetime Ratings Monday: Fox on Top With ‘9-1-1’

Fox won the Monday ratings race with the return of 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star. Fox rated a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. In second was NBC at 0.7/5.

9-1-1 got a flat 1.0 and 9-1-1: Lone Star lost 11% for a 0.8 on Fox.

On NBC, The Voice shot up 21% to a 0.8 and 0.9 across two hours, and Debris scored a level 0.4.

ABC posted a 0.5/4 and CBS a 0.5/3. ABC had American Idol down 21% at 0.6 and 0.5 from 8 to 10 p.m. and The Good Doctor got a flat 0.5.

On CBS, The Neighborhood shot up 17% to 0.7 and Bob Hearts Abishola posted a flat 0.5. Dramas All Rise and Bull both tallied their usual 0.4s.

Univision weighed in at 0.4/2 and Telemundo at 0.3/2. Univision had La Rosa De Guadalupe up 25% to 0.5. Te Acuerdas De Mi got a 0.4 and La Hija Del Embajador a 0.3, both flat.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos at 0.4, La Suerte De Loli at 0.3 and Buscando A Frida at 0.3. Exatlon went up a tenth and the other two stayed flat.

The CW got a 0.2/1. All American earned a 0.2 and Black Lightning a 0.1, both level with last week.