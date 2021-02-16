Primetime Ratings Monday: ‘Bachelor’ Paces ABC

ABC won the Monday ratings battle, with The Bachelor leading the net to the win. ABC rated a 1.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That topped Fox’s 0.9/5.

The Bachelor did a 1.3 and 1.4 across two hours, virtually flat with last week’s 1.3, and The Good Doctor lost 14% for a 0.6.

Also Read: Chris Harrison Steps Aside From 'The Bachelor'

Fox had 9-1-1 at 1.0 and 9-1-1: Lone Star at 0.8. Both were down a tenth.

NBC was next at 0.5/3. Ellen’s Game of Games grew 20% to 0.6 and two hours of The Wall went up 25% to 0.5.

CBS and Univision both rated a 0.4/2. CBS had reruns.

On Univision it was Vencer El Desamor up 25% to 0.5 and Te Acuerdas de Mi and Dulce Ambicion at 0.3s, Te Acuerdas virtually flat with its premiere and Dulce level with its last airing.

Telemundo had a 0.3/2. Exatlon Estados Unidos scored a 0.3, as did La Suerte de Loli and Buscando a Frida. All three were level with last week.

The CW rated a 0.2/1. All American posted a flat 0.3 and Black Lightning lost a tenth from its premiere for a 0.1.