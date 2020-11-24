Primetime Ratings Monday: ABC on Top With ‘Dancing’ Finale

ABC won the Monday ratings battle, the Dancing with the Stars finale giving the network the win. ABC got a 0.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That was just ahead of NBC’s 0.7/4.

The Dancing finale got a 0.9 from 8 to 10 p.m. Kaitlyn Bristowe, formerly of The Bachelorette, won. The Good Doctor scored a 0.6. Both were up a tenth from last week.

On NBC, The Voice also went up a tenth to 0.9 for two hours. Weakest Link got a flat 0.5.

CBS scored a 0.6/3. The Neighborhood lost 11% from its season premiere for a 0.8 and Bob Hearts Abishola tallied a flat 0.6. All Rise and Bull both got a 0.5, All Rise down a tenth and Bull flat.

Fox, Telemundo and Univision all posted a 0.3/2. On Fox, LA’s Finest and Filthy Rich both got a 0.3, Finest flat and Filthy up a tenth.

On Telemundo, El Domo del Dinero got a 0.2 and Todo Por Mi Hija a 0.4, the pair level with last week. Falsa Identidad shot up 50% to 0.3.

On Univision, Vencer El Desamor got a 0.4 and Imperio de Mentiras a 0.3. Dulce Ambicion got a 0.2. All three were flat.

The CW posted a 0.1/1 with Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.