Primetime Ratings Monday: ABC on Top With Booming 'Bachelor'

ABC had the winning score in Monday’s prime, with a booming The Bachelor setting a hot pace. ABC scored a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That squeaked by Fox, which had a 1.1/6.

Ratings were pretty strong for the night. Two hours of The Bachelor rated a 1.4 on ABC and The Good Doctor got a 0.7. Both were up a tenth from last week.

On Fox, 9-1-1 rated a 1.2, level with its premiere, and 9-1-1: Lone Star lifted 11% to 1.0.

CBS posted a 0.6/4 and NBC a 0.6/3. CBS had The Neighborhood at 0.9 and Bob Hearts Abishola at 0.7, both up a tenth of a point. All Rise and Bull both got a level 0.5.

On NBC, Ellen’s Game of Games got a 0.6 and The Wall a 0.5, the pair flat. A Weakest Link rerun closed out prime.

Telemundo rated a 0.4/2 and Univision a 0.3/2. Telemundo had the El Domo del Dinero finale at 0.3 and the Todo Por Mi Hija season-ender at 0.5. Also with a season finale was Falsa Identidad at 0.4. All three were up a tenth from last week.

Univision had Vencer El Desamor down 20% to 0.4, Imperio de Mentiras at a flat 0.3 and Dulce Ambicion 50% larger at 0.3.

The CW tallied a 0.2/1. All American went down 25% from its premiere to a 0.3 and a Batwoman repeat followed.